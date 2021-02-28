PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 57,580 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,580 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises about 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 50,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. 631,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.