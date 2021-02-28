PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 104,960 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,960 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

