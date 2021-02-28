PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $159.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

