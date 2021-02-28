PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,320 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Endeavour Silver worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

