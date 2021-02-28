Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 367,993 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

