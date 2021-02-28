Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to $10.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSYTF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.