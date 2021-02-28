Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to $10.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSYTF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

