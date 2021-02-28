Particl Price Reaches $0.86 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $19,093.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010799 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,770,503 coins and its circulating supply is 9,734,194 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

