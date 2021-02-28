Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Parsons has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

