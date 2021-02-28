Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $160,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

