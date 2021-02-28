Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $97,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $95.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

