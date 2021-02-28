Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $71,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $50,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

