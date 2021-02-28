Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $115,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $736.80 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $774.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

