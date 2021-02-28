Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 46 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $450.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.01 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.