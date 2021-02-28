Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $720,866,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

