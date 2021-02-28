Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

