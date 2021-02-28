Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$29.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.60%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

