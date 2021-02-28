Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 81.6% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 415,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 229,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

OTIC stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

