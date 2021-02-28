Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

