Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $125.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

