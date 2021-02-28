Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

