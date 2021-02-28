Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 339 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

