Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 42.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.