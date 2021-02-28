Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.59 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 246,937 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,700 shares of company stock worth $34,610,846. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $576.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.88. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $625.05. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

