Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $7,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,162,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $48.70.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

