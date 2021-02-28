Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORC stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.