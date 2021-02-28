ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

