OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.60 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $760.37 million, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.04.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.