OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

