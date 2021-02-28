Oppenheimer Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,089.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,447,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

