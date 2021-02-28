Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.