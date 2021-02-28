Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
Olin has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Olin to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.
Shares of OLN stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
