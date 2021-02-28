Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.24% of Old Second Bancorp worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,425 shares of company stock worth $44,970 and sold 9,350 shares worth $105,648. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

