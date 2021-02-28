Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $106.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.00. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.