Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
ODFL stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $220.64.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
