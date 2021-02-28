Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $220.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.