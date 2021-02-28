Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $314.14 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.36.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

