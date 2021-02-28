Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 935.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $235.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

