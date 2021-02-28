Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 2,030 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $130.36 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61.

