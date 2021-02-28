Nvwm LLC Buys New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $243.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

