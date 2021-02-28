Nvwm LLC Acquires Shares of 870 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

