Nvwm LLC Acquires 3,419 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,070.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $301.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

