Nvwm LLC Acquires 2,986 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $163,118,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 30.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after purchasing an additional 822,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,968,025 shares of company stock worth $440,806,421. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

