NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,045.60.
NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company.
NYSE:NVR traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4,500.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,440.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NVR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in NVR by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
