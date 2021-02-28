NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,045.60.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:NVR traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4,500.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,440.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NVR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in NVR by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

