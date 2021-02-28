NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $605.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $583.46.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $548.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.73. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.