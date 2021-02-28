NVIDIA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years.

NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.30 and its 200-day moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

