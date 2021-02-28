NVIDIA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
NVIDIA has raised its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years.
NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.30 and its 200-day moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
