NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.