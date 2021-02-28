NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.50. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

TSE:NVA opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$2.03.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

