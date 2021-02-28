Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 86.1% in February

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 189,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period.

NYSE NXN opened at $14.02 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

