Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

JMM stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

