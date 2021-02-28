NuShares (NSR) Market Capitalization Tops $981,406.49

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. NuShares has a market cap of $981,406.49 and $1,297.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,947,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,846,882 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

