NS Partners Ltd Sells 547 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,353. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

